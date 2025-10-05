Jason Jae, Mensan Evicted from BBNaija Season 10

The tension inside the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house intensified on finale Sunday night as Jason Jae and Mensan were evicted from the show, moments before the final announcement.

READ ALSO: Kaybobo, Isabella Evicted from BBNaija Season 10

Their exit leaves just a handful of housemates in the running for the ₦150 million grand prize, as the curtain gradually falls on this season’s dramatic finale.

Both men were recognised for their strategic gameplay, Jason Jae, who claimed the final Head of House title, and Mensan, a two-time Most Influential Player, earned respect for their composure and consistency throughout the show.

Their departure sets the stage for an emotional showdown among the remaining five finalists, with viewers eagerly awaiting the crowning of the ultimate Season 10 champion.