BBNaija 10: Faith Disqualified For Physical Violence Against Sultana

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Faith Adewale, has been disqualified from the reality show following a physical altercation with fellow contestant, Sultana.

The announcement was made by Biggie on Thursday after an emergency meeting was convened in the main lounge. During the meeting, Faith was instructed to leave the house immediately.

Breaking News! For engaging in physical violence with Sultana over a disagreement, Faith has been disqualified from the competition and is to leave the house immediately.#BBNaija https://t.co/ixnQ2gf5gk pic.twitter.com/8roHiGrkhU — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) October 2, 2025

The disqualification came after a heated exchange during a group task, where tensions escalated between Faith and Sultana.

The conflict reportedly began when Sultana accused Faith of being overly controlling and attempting to lead the task, despite it falling outside his area of expertise as a medical professional.

The argument escalated when Faith forcefully dragged a basket containing the group’s materials, causing Sultana to lose her balance and fall.

She reportedly sustained an injury during the incident and later claimed that her hand was also hurt in the process.