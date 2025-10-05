Kaybobo, Isabella Evicted from BBNaija Season 10

Just moments before the grand crowning of Big Brother Naija Season 10, housemates Kayode “Kaybobo” Oladele and Isabella George have been evicted from the show.

Their exit, announced by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during Sunday night’s live finale, sent a wave of mixed emotions through the audience as the competition reached its fever pitch.

Both housemates had been strong contenders throughout the season, Kaybobo famously bought his way into the finale by spending ₦10 million of the prize fund for immunity, while Isabella’s calm charm and show-stealing romantic arcs made her a memorable figure in the house.

Their eviction narrows the field as the reality show races towards its climax, with seven contestants now in contention for the ₦150 million grand prize and the coveted Season 10 crown.