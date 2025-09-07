Big Soso, Ivatar, Doris Evicted From BBNaija Season 10

Three housemates, Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris, have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 10, tagged ‘Ten Over Ten’.

The trio eviction was announced during the live show on Sunday evening, marking the first time this season that three contestants have exited the house simultaneously.

Their eviction followed a week of public voting in which they received the lowest number of votes.

Their departure brings the total number of housemates remaining in the competition to 19.

Doris Okorie, aged 33, hails from Imo State and is an actor by profession.

Doris had described her life before the show as “routine” and sought out Big Brother Naija to inject some much-needed excitement.

“I want to go into the house, cause some not-so-innocent problems, and bounce,” she said.

Big Soso, whose real name is Sonia Amako, is a 28-year-old chef and lawyer from Kaduna.

READ ALSO: Otega, Kayikunmi Evicted From BBNaija Season 10

Soso entered the show with a vision to represent Northern Nigeria and bridge cultural gaps.

“I want young girls to see that you can be a boss and still hold it down at home,” she said.

Ivatar, born Ifeyinwa Okafor, is a 37-year-old media personality and entrepreneur from Anambra State.

Ivatar had described joining Big Brother as a long-time dream, not just for herself but also for her 18-year-old child who is a fan of the show.

Week 6

Earlier in the week, Big Brother introduced a new twist: all housemates, except for Faith (the Head of House), were instructed to search for a red envelope containing an immunity card.

Mensan found the envelope, thereby securing her spot for another week.

In another twist, Faith was given the power to save one housemate after selecting a card from the ‘Tree of Trinkets’.

He chose to save Zita, automatically placing the remaining contestants up for eviction.

Meanwhile, Kaybobo was declared the most influential housemate of the week.

Previous Evictions

The eviction trail began with Danboskid and Ibifubara, who were the first to leave the house on 10 August. Sabrina exited the show voluntarily on medical grounds a day later, on 11 August.

Subsequent evictions included Otega and Kayikunmi on 17 August, and Victory alongside Gigi Jasmine on 24 August.

This year’s grand prize is a record-breaking ₦150 million, the highest in the show’s history since its inception in 2006.

BBNaija Season 10 kicked off with a two-day launch event in July.

The female housemates were introduced on 26 July, followed by the male contestants on 27 July, making a total of 29 housemates.