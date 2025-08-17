Otega, Kayikunmi Evicted From BBNaija Season 10

Two more housemates have exited Big Brother Naija Season 10, as Oghenetega “Otega” Eritomi and Oluwakayikunmi “Kayikunmi” Ajibade became the third and fourth contestants to be evicted from the reality show.

Their eviction was announced during Sunday’s live show, hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The eviction votes were tight. Ifeyinwa “Ivatar” Okafor secured 1.36%, edging out Kayikunmi with 1.26% and Otega with 1.22%.

The vote count and ranking of housemates were independently computed by Deloitte and confirmed against the results determined by M-Net.

In another highlight of the week, Jason Jae was officially voted the Most Influential Player of the Week by his fellow housemates.

Second eviction down! Kayikunmi has just exited Biggie's house, closing his chapter in the #BBNaija game and returning to the real world.

Otega and Kayikunmi’s departure follows the earlier exits of Ibifubara and Danboskid, while Sabrina withdrew last week due to medical reasons.

With their eviction, the race for the ₦150 million grand prize has tightened, reducing the line-up from 29 contestants at launch to 24.

Otega, a 32-year-old chef, photographer, and developer from Delta State, joined the show to challenge himself in a new environment and connect with people through creativity and authenticity. Reflecting on his life, he had described his career switch from tech to food as his proudest moment.

Kayikunmi, a 25-year-old banker from Ekiti State, came into the house with a bold declaration that he was in it for the money, fame, and entertainment. Known for his loud personality, he described himself as someone who loves love but struggles to find the right partner.

The banker’s energy and his much-talked-about fling with Isabella weren’t enough to secure his stay in the game.

During the live eviction, Ebuka urged the remaining housemates to stay focused on their journey and reminded them that the stakes are only getting higher.

Season 10, which premiered in late July with one of the largest casts in the show’s history, has already seen its fair share of drama.

This past week (week 3), Biggie’s disciplinary hand was felt strongly: Kuture received a final warning, Sultana was barred from alcohol for a week, and Bright Morgan bagged a double strike for repeated infractions.

With 24 housemates now left in the running, the coming week looms large for fresh twists and new alliances.