Danboskid, Ibifubara Evicted From BBN Season 10

Big Brother Naija housemates Daniel Olatunji, popularly known as Danboskid, and Ibifubara Davies have been evicted from the ongoing 10/10 season, becoming the first contestants to leave the show.

Their eviction was announced during the live Sunday show, marking a dramatic start to the season’s elimination phase. The tension had been building after a dramatic search for an envelope containing an immunity card ended with 27 housemates put up for possible eviction.

READ ALSO: [BBNaija W2 Recap] Jasmine Dumps Victory, Mide’s Poolside Moment, Kayikunmi’s Face-Off With Bright, Others

Danboskid was the first to exit, followed shortly by Ibifubara, whose departure made her the second housemate to bid farewell to the competition.

This unexpected twist has left the remaining contestants on high alert, as they scramble to regroup and reassess their strategies in the race for the coveted grand prize, N150 million.