BBNaija W2 Recap: Jasmine Dumps Victory, Mide’s Poolside Moment, Kayikunmi’s Face-Off With Bright, Others

The second week of Big Brother Naija Season 10, tagged BBNaija 10/10, turned up the drama as messy breakups, surprise romances, and heated face-offs kept the house buzzing ahead of the first eviction of the 29 housemates.

Week one had already lit the fuse with Denari and Otega’s chicken fight, Imisi’s utensil threat to Koyin, and brewing love triangles.

By week two, tension was already baked into the walls. Victory’s Head of House choice, Mide’s poolside moment, and Kayikunmi’s clash with Bright stole the spotlight.

Then Biggie turned up the heat. The pool party brought viral moments, Mide and Bright’s eyebrow-raising kiss, KayBella’s late-night clip under the covers, and Zita getting cozy with Danboskid.

But highlights were balanced by public spats: Gigi and Faith’s body-shaming argument and the Kayikunmi–Bright showdown that nearly got physical. Everywhere you looked, someone was plotting, crying, or smooching.

Now, with everyone except Victory and Kayikunmi facing possible eviction, the stakes for massive ₦150 million prize have never been higher.

If week one was the appetiser and week two the main course, eviction night could be the dessert nobody’s ready for.

Week Two Rundown

A New Head Of House, Broken Heart

Monday’s Head of House (HoH) challenge saw Victory dethrone Thelma Lawson, the first HoH of the season. His win was strategic, but it was his post-victory decision that set the tone for a week of emotional turbulence.

In a move that surprised many, Victory chose Joanna, not his apparent romantic partner, Gigi Jasmine, as his guest in the exclusive HoH lounge. The decision left Jasmine visibly hurt and later openly heartbroken.

Today has given GIGi alot ..

After telling victory how guys usually take her for granted.

Victory won HOH, he chose Joanna as his guest instead of Gigi

And nominations,

He had the power to save one, and he saved Kayikunmi. Advertisement Gigi deserves 35 likes #BBNajia #bigbrothernaijaS10 pic.twitter.com/zMzasC8myT — Big brother Naija S10 (@Bbnaija000) August 4, 2025

The choice also sparked speculation among housemates and fans alike. Was Victory making a game move, or was his interest in Joanna genuine? Gigi Jasmine couldn’t hide how shocked she was by Victory’s decisions, saying he betrayed her emotions. Gigi Jasmine revealed in a conversation with Kuture on Tuesday that she has no intention of ever rekindling her relationship with her former heartthrob, Victory.

HOH Victory saves Kayikunmi. All housemates are up except the both of them #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/DKeyRJ6vwW — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) August 4, 2025

Later, in a private moment with Jasmine, Victory explained himself, “I really do like you. You’re such a sweet soul. I’m just trying to know what I’m doing. I don’t want to make my father’s mistake, but I keep making the same mistakes over and over again.”

For Jasmine, however, his explanation rang hollow. She accused him of disloyalty, particularly after he used his saving power to protect Kayikunmi from possible eviction instead of her.

Ships, Sparks, and Scandals

Romance in the BBNaija house is rarely straightforward, and Week Two proved no exception.

Jason Jae and Dede

Jason, the previous HOH for week one, made it clear he wanted something real, telling Dede he didn’t want to be “one of [her] numerous boys” and that he valued their “special” connection. Dede insisted her earlier dismissive comments about him were jokes, but the conversation left an air of uncertainty.

Jason told Dede that he wouldn’t place her in the same category as others. He emphasized that Jason was unique and shouldn’t be grouped with everyone else, a sentiment he had consistently expressed and demonstrated. #bbnaija

pic.twitter.com/264sh0Iqnr — Chinedu Okoli (@chineduokoli_) August 7, 2025

‘Bride’ (Mide and Bright Morgan)

The pair, nicknamed “Bride” by viewers, became one of the week’s most talked-about couples after Thursday’s pool party. Their raunchy dancing, constant physical closeness, and eventual romance sent social media into a frenzy, with reactions split between excitement and criticism.

Danboskid and Zita

The duo enjoyed intimate moments under the duvet, keeping things low-key but still raising eyebrows among watchful housemates.

Koyin and Sultana

Their passionate pool party kiss became a talking point both inside and outside the house, drawing mixed opinions on whether it was a strategy or genuine attraction. Koyin, who had revealed in his introduction that he is 21, had been pairing with the model, Sultana, who is four years older.

Kayikunmi and Isabella

Their relationship has been a whirlwind of attraction and tension. After Saturday night’s party, a now-viral clip showed Isabella baring her bosom for Kayikunmi. Days later, she admitted in a chat that only Kaybobo and Kola were her “specs” in the house, causing further speculation about her true feelings. Kayikunmi, for his part, told others he felt “mentally drained” by her constant attention.

Feuds and Fireworks

One of the top strategies in the house is mingling and having strong networks to be saved from eviction and earn a stan from viewers. If Week One set the stage for alliances and cliques of the 10/10 housemates, Week Two ripped several of them apart.

Bright Morgan vs Kayikunmi

Tensions boiled over after Kayikunmi used an uncomplimentary word against Bright, prompting Bright to issue a threat. The confrontation was heated enough for Biggie to step in and defuse the situation before it escalated further.

Bright Morgan vs Kk

Omo i now understand why Bright is always quite

Ahh#Bbnaijapic.twitter.com/u4eLDDBOcP — || ᴾʳᵒᵐᵒᵗᵉʳ ᵒᶠ ᴾᵉᵃᶜᵉ (@Khy_leeeee) August 4, 2025

Ivatar, Joanna, and Big Soso

During a rehearsal for the week’s wager task, Joanna missed her turn to contribute, and the oversight spiralled into a shouting match. Ivatar and Soso exchanged sharp insults, each accusing the other of unprofessionalism and lack of respect.

Who go help us settle this Ivatar vs Joanna vs Big Soso matter? #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Ecgx5Rib5j — Showmax Naija (@ShowmaxNG) August 6, 2025

Big Soso Vs Tracy

The simmering tension between Soso and Tracy exploded when Soso accused Tracy of gossiping about her. She warned, in no uncertain terms, that if it happened again she would “break [her] nose”.

Gigi Jasmine Vs Faith

After Faith’s team won a competitive task, Gigi unleashed a verbal attack, mocking him and even making body-shaming comments. Faith, who felt that there was a gang up against him, fired back, declaring to the whole house, “I can fight all of you.”

Gigi vs Faith? Tension don rise

This face-off go loud pass eviction night!

Credit: @BBNaija#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/LfClqRQP7e — O.B.A (Only Big Agenda) (@ObaOfVibes) August 6, 2025

Zita Vs Mide

A simple disagreement in the kitchen about how to cut carrots took a dangerous turn when Zita allegedly swung a pot at Mide. Housemates intervened before it turned physical, but the argument left both sides visibly shaken.

Imisi and Faith

On the softer side of conflict, Imisi confessed her romantic interest in Faith, but he politely declined. Despite this, Faith continued to be supportive towards her during group activities, perhaps hinting at a platonic alliance.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fan Reactions, Social Media Buzz

Outside the house, viewers have been vocal. Hashtags like #BBNaija10, #Bride, and #KayBella trended throughout week two, as fans debated the authenticity of relationships and called out bad behaviour.

Victory’s decision to sideline Jasmine has sparked split opinions, some praising it as a strategic move, noting that it’s clearly a game, while others condemn it as betrayal. Bright and Mide’s poolside kiss drew thousands of comments, with many questioning whether it could affect their individual games.

Slut shaming Isabella and leaving the guy is crazy business!! Let Isabella be, she is an adult!! Rest #BBNaija #BBNaijaseason10 — ROSEMOND_GAGA (@BeeRozlina) August 2, 2025

The viral clip of Isabella and Kayikunmi was perhaps the most controversial moment of the week, igniting conversations about boundaries and game image in a competition where public perception is everything. But some netizens argued that it’s the essence, while it’s a reality show and rated 18.

Most people don’t know what rated 18+means — nimi Photography (@nimiphotography) August 3, 2025

Pressure Of Eviction

The audience voting had closed on Thursday. With the first eviction just days away, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Only two housemates, HoH Victory and his immunity save, Kayikunmi, are safe from the public vote.

The remaining 27 face the possibility of being the first to exit the BBNaija 10/10 house.

The tension was palpable during diary sessions, with several housemates admitting the looming eviction was affecting their behaviour and strategy. For some, it has meant forming stronger alliances; for others, it’s a time to create more visibility, even if it comes through drama.

Looking Ahead: Week Three Predictions

As Week Three approaches, several questions hang in the air:

Will Jasmine and Victory reconcile, or has the ship truly sunk?

Can “Bride (Bright and Mide)” survive public scrutiny after their very public display of affection?

Will Kayikunmi distance himself from Isabella, or will their drama keep them in the spotlight?

Wh!ch ship are you rooting for Bright and Mide

Sultan and Koyin

Danboskid and Zita

Jason and Dede #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/8WjGuhlBgg — Bigbrother naija fan (@Faithjerrys) August 8, 2025

And perhaps most importantly, who will be the first to leave the BBNaija 10/10 house on Sunday?

If Week Two is any indication, the road to ₦150 million will not just be about strategy and skill but also about who can navigate the emotional minefield that Biggie’s house has become. One thing is certain: the drama is far from over, and the audience is strapped in for the ride.