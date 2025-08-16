BBNaija W3 Recap: Kuture’s Threat, Morgan’s Strike, Sabrina’s Medical Exit, Other Highlights

The third week of Big Brother Naija “10/10,” season served up a cocktail of disciplinary drama, fiery confrontations, surprise exits, and game-changing immunity twists, all unfolding in the aftermath of the season’s second eviction.

Weeks one and two had already sparked tension with Denari and Otega’s infamous chicken fight, Imisi’s utensil threat to Koyin, and the early stirrings of love triangles.

By week three, the tension had become part of the air the housemates breathed, and Biggie wasted no time turning up the heat with his big stick.

From Danboski and Ibifubara’s shocking eviction to Sabrina’s sudden medical exit, the week was a mix of heartbreak and high-stakes survival. Punishments flew, alliances wavered, and immunity cards changed the game.

Relationships faced their first real tests, and every glance or whispered conversation carried the weight of strategy. If Week one lit the spark and Week two fanned the flames, Week three was the flare nobody saw coming for the reality show.

Week Three Rundown

Cigarette War Turns Ugly

Monday night exploded when a simple storeroom opening spiralled into chaos. Faith, frustrated that cigarettes weren’t rationed like eggs and food, hid the communal lighter. But his action enraged smokers in the house, sparking a heated confrontation with Kuture.

Words escalated to near violence, with Kuture threatening to “beat up” Faith before other housemates stepped in. Bright Morgan also got involved, shoving Faith before being restrained. The clash earned Morgan two strikes and placed Kuture on a final warning from Big Brother for “malicious intent.”

Love Triangles, Broken Friendships

Romantic entanglements dominated the week. Gigi Jasmine confronted Sultana for staying up with Victory until 4 am despite knowing her feelings for him. At the Live Show, Ebuka grilled Victory on why he chose Joanna as his HoH companion instead of Gigi, a move that seemed to sting.

Gigi: Saltana, I can you my best friend, my sister and everything but why can't you tell Victory that Jason was in your bed and both of you are a thing!!!

A “no-dodging” question-and-answer game later blew open more secrets. Victory publicly declared Gigi wasn’t his “spec,” Sultana denied any romance with him, and Dede learned Jason Jae and Kola had bet on her.

Rooboy confessed his interest in Thelma Lawson, while Ivatar surprised the group by naming Kaybobo as someone she wanted to know better.

Mide to Isabella: I know Rooboy will find the woman for him, but Thelma is not the woman for him. That's why she's using his head.

Meanwhile, Joanna rejected Victory’s romantic advances after he sent Rooboy to plead on his behalf, telling him she valued her independence in the house.

Thelma vs Isabella: Old Wounds Resurface

The pool party brought high energy, but old tensions boiled over.

Thelma and Isabella reignited their simmering feud, which began in week two when Thelma, then interim HoH, picked Kayikunmi, Isabella’s romantic interest, as her house guest.

This week’s clash escalated into insults; Isabella used a transphobic slur while Thelma mocked her for dating younger men. The incident quickly trended outside the house.

Since Thelma Lawson choose Kayikunmi as #HOH guest, Isabella no just gree calm down for her matter again. This their quarrel was long overdue! Isabella been want make Dede and Mide join her for the fight, omo, dem clear her straight! Joanna too…

Isabella narrates her argument with Thelma & Otega to Doris "Thelma is invisible to me just as I am to her…my spirit and her spirit don't click"

Video credit @BBNaija pic.twitter.com/QqytELdzPk — kasablanca (@kassaablanca) August 15, 2025

Meanwhile, Isabella and Otega had their disagreement after a misunderstanding over party meat. The exchange escalated into sharp words, with Kola, Mide and Bright Morgan later recounting the incident to others.

Punishments And Strikes

It is no longer news that viewers have been expecting Biggie to serve strikes to some housemates since their week one rough ride and exchanges.

Tuesday saw the greeting of Biggie’s handing out a wave of punishments. Big Brother’s disciplinary session this week was one of the most hard-hitting so far in the season, as he addressed multiple breaches of house rules with decisive action.

Kuture, who had threatened Faith during the heated “lighter war” row, received a final warning for “malicious intent” and openly threatening violence, a punishment that leaves him one step away from serious sanctions if he reoffends.

Biggie has dashed out warnings and strikes to Bright Morgan, Kuture and Sultana

Sultana, whose drunken antics led to her urinating in fellow housemate Dede’s box, was handed a week-long ban from alcohol, including at all parties and sponsored events.

Big Brother stressed that alcohol consumption would never be accepted as an excuse for inappropriate conduct and warned her that a repeat could invite heavier penalties.

The most severe punishment fell on Bright Morgan, who received two official strikes for shoving Faith during the same lighter dispute.

With the BBNaija rulebook allowing disqualification at three strikes, Morgan is now just one infraction away from being sent home.

Big Brother reminded all housemates that provocation, intimidation, goading, and bullying are clear precursors to physical violence and would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The session served as both a public rebuke and a cautionary tale, drawing a line in the sand as the show’s atmosphere grows more volatile with each passing week.

The Revelations Game That Spilled Secrets

What began as a light-hearted Q&A game quickly spiralled into one of the most revealing nights yet in Biggie’s house. Netizens had even highlighted that some of the hand-biting questions asked were in the style of such Ebuka would typically ask on a live Sunday.

Questions about crushes, attractions, and potential kisses exposed simmering tensions, particularly around Victory, Gigi Jasmine, and Sultana. Victory downplayed his past interest in Gigi Jasmine, bluntly stating she wasn’t his “spec,” while Sultana publicly reassured everyone that nothing was happening between her and Victory.

Behind the scenes, Denari urged Gigi Jasmine to distance herself from Victory, leaving her visibly withdrawn and emotional.

The drama didn’t end there. Victory stunned the house by exposing a secret bet Jason Jae and Kola allegedly made on Dede, a revelation that left her embarrassed but also sparked a growing bond between her and Joanna.

Rooboy added more fuel to the fire by boldly naming Thelma Lawson as his love interest, while Ivatar surprised the group by revealing she wanted to know Kaybobo better.

What started as a playful game ended with shaken friendships, budding alliances, and new sparks flying in every direction.

Imisi’s Four Crushes

In a lighter, though eyebrow-raising, Imisi confessed she was “in love with four people, Kaybobo, Rooboy, Jason Jae and Victory”. This marked a shift from her long-running Faith crush, and she denied earlier claims of harassing him during playful touching in week two.

I actually enjoy watching Imisi. She's such a character. We've never seen anyone like her before. Unfortunately, this is the last time she's going to get to be herself. She's going to come out and you guys are going to want her to change. Forgetting the version of her you loved.

Victory’s Jab At Thelma

Tension boiled over midweek when Thelma branded Victory “a clown” who lacked discipline, dismissing him as someone who added no value to her stay in the house. Stung by the insult, Victory later confided that he had fired back with a low blow, mocking Thelma’s earlier admission of being “a single mother” while questioning her right to lecture him on “self-control.”

The remark drew outrage both inside and outside the house, with many viewers condemning it as petty and disrespectful. Social media lit up with backlash, accusing Victory of misogyny and arrogance, while others noted it was part of a recurrent pattern in how he often speaks dismissively to women in the game.

Thelma: being a mother is like my super power people cannot use that to gaslight me or throw my emotions off (it's a moment I am proud of how I handled)❤️ This was after Victory said she is the one who lacks self control bcuz she already has a child

Victory has to be the most useless person on this show Imagine trying to shame Thelma for having a child… are you okay?

This is 2025, misogyny is a no!!! You can't be on a progressive platform like big brother and you are shaming a fellow housemate for having a child just because she called you for being a dunce Thelma you are loved and your child is lucky to have you as a mum ❤️❤️

Task Drama: Team Soft Life Takes The Win

The Lupark Butter-sponsored task split housemates into four teams: Chop Life, Premium, Soft Life, and Ajebutter. After the puzzle, cooking, and presentation rounds, Team Soft Life claimed victory with 82 points.

The win wasn’t without controversy. Doris, from a losing team, stormed off in tears, insisting that speaking roles should have been scored higher.

Circus Extravaganza

Friday brought some comic relief with the Circus Extravaganza theme. Housemates donned clown-inspired costumes for a series of playful performances, momentarily breaking the week’s tension.

Biggie, speaking after the circus performances of the housemates in groups, said he was impressed and commended each stellar display of character and skill.

Biggie pulled out all the stops and turned the house into a circus wonderland packed with thrills, chills, and unforgettable vibes! ✨

Evictions, Exit, And Immunity

The Week Three live eviction show delivered an emotional double blow, as Danboski and Ibifubara became the latest housemates to leave the BBNaija Season 10 house.

Both departures were the result of the public vote, which saw them fall short in securing enough support to continue the race for the ₦150 million grand prize.

Less than 24 hours later, the atmosphere in the house shifted again when Sabrina voluntarily exited the competition due to medical reasons, with Big Brother assuring viewers she was receiving appropriate care.

Her departure brought the total number of housemates down by three in just two days, a significant shake-up early in the season.

Amid the triple exits, three contestants also earned themselves immunity from eviction this week. Tracy, crowned Head of House after a fiercely contested challenge, exercised her power to save Kuture from possible nomination.

HoH crown to Tracy, condo guest spot to Kuture, and "Snail of the House" to Isabella. Biggie's house stays entertaining!

Rooboy, still benefiting from his Week 2 “Most Influential Player” status, retained his immunity privilege for one more week. Meanwhile, Otega scored a surprise advantage by discovering a hidden immunity card, guaranteeing his safety regardless of nominations.

From the Diary Room to the dance floor, he has been making moves and serving pure comedy.

Congrats to Rooboy — the Most Influential Player of the Week, as chosen by the housemates themselves.

What To Watch Next (Week Four Set-Ups)

The Kuture–Faith–Morgan fallout could trigger more sanctions if tensions rise again.

The Gigi–Sultana–Victory–Joanna entanglement still simmers after the “spec” comment and late-night chats. Despite “friendship gum” with Koyin, Dede’s boundaries will be tested after the Jason–Kola bet revelation.

Thelma and Isabella’s feud may draw formal warnings if it escalates further, and Doris’s frustration over task scoring could either spark leadership or ignite fresh conflict.

One key thing to watch in Week 4 is how relationships survive the strain, just like Zita, who now faces the game without her loverboy Danboski after his eviction.

With 22 contestants now left in the running, the game is wide open, but the stakes are climbing. Adding to last Sunday night’s moment, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shared sombre news — the BBNaija family had lost one of its own, crew member Ayotunde Elegbede.

Sunday looms as a make-or-break moment for the housemates teetering on the edge of eviction. Voting closed on Thursday, locking in viewers’ decisions ahead of the Sunday broadcast.

With every vote cast, the public will decide who stays to chase the ₦150 million dream and who must pack their bags, ending their BBNaija journey.

Season 10 premiered in late July with 29 housemates, one of the show’s largest line-ups, as the ladies entered on July 26 and the men followed the next day.