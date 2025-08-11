BBN Season 10: Sabrina Exits House On Medical Grounds

Sabrina Idukpaye, one of the housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Ten Over Ten’ season, has made a surprise exit from the show on medical grounds.

In an X post on Monday, the organisers announced, “Sabrina, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija Ten Over Ten season, has been exited from the House on medical grounds.”

The reality show stated that the London School of Economics alumna left after consultations with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, adding that producers remain committed to the safety and well-being of all housemates.

“Prior to this, she had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that she had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation. MultiChoice and the show producers are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times,” BBN stated.

Before her departure, the 32-year-old told fellow housemates she had only 20 minutes to pack her belongings and was unsure whether she would return.

“I am leaving the house today. I have to pack right now. I am leaving for medical reasons. I don’t know whether I am coming back; I can’t answer that. I have only 20 minutes to pack. You guys should kill this in my honour,” she said.

Although the reason for her medical exit was not disclosed, fans have flooded social media with messages of concern and support, wishing her a swift recovery.

The Edo-born reality star, at the start of the show, said she had joined the competition to represent “women who are layered, sensual and smart, focused, spiritual and bold”.

The trained actor and former model described herself as vibrant, playful, deeply intuitive, and unafraid to take up space.

Her exit comes just days after she delivered a thrilling performance at Thursday’s runway show and brought energy to the pool party.

Meanwhile, during Sunday’s live eviction show, Daniel Olatunji, popularly known as Danboskid, and Ibifubara Davies became the first housemates to leave the competition after securing the lowest votes of the week, 0.65 per cent and 0.325 per cent respectively. Denari narrowly escaped eviction.

Following the evictions, Tracy emerged as interim Head of House (HoH) for week three after defeating Denari, Kaybobo, Mensan, and Jason Jae in a three-stage challenge.

However, under a new twist, she must defend her title in a special HoH challenger match on Monday, where another housemate could claim her position.

The BBNaija Season 10 ‘Ten Over Ten’ edition kicked off with a two-day opening ceremony on 26 and 27 July, introducing a total of 29 contestants.

This year’s winner will walk away with ₦150 million, the largest prize in the show’s history.