Joanna, Kulture Evicted From BBN S10

Josephine “Joanna” Iwoh and Unekwuojo “Kulture” Ameh became the latest housemates to exit Big Brother Naija Season 10 during Sunday’s live eviction, themed “Ten Over Ten.”

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, dressed in a Sonny Okosun-inspired outfit, announced their eviction in front of shocked housemates and an equally stunned live audience.

The announcement followed the close of voting on Thursday, with Deloitte compiling the results confirmed by M-Net.

Biggie immediately instructed both housemates to pack within ten seconds.

Ebuka, as is tradition, grilled contestants on alliances, tensions, and weekly highlights, directing pointed questions to housemates including Dede, Joanna, Jason Jae, Sultana, and Kulture.

Earlier in the live show, Thelma Lawson and Bright “Morgan” Mbata, evicted in Saturday’s surprise twist, shared their feelings about leaving the house so abruptly.

Thelma and Bright’s eviction came unexpectedly, just immediately after the Saturday night party, leaving housemates and fans stunned.

It was the first time this season that an eviction occurred on a Saturday. Viewers had expected the regular Sunday live show, making the announcement even more dramatic.

Ebuka entered the house in person, thrilling contestants before dropping the bombshell eviction news. “More evictions are coming tomorrow. A lot can be lost in two weeks,” he warned.

The eviction particularly surprised housemates, who initially suspected another fake eviction like the one staged for Rooboy, Dede, and Joanna earlier this season.

The voting system traditionally closes every Thursday night, with results collated before Sunday. However, this sudden eviction shifted the rhythm, intensifying tension ahead of the next live show.

The exit row marks the first weekend of back-to-back evictions, four in total, a record-breaking twist that has left viewers on edge.

Profiles, Highlights

Joanna, 21, from Benue State, is a fashion creator who sought to reveal her raw, unfiltered self. She survived a fake eviction earlier this season.

Her time was marked by recurring nominations, an ambition to win Head of House, and a notable friendship with Faith, who once invited her into the HOH lounge.

Kulture, 27, a sailor from Kogi State, described himself as a “vibe-bringer with multiple talents.”

He once enjoyed HoH suite privileges after Tracy selected him as a partner.

He, however, received a stern final warning for threatening violence, which Big Brother described as “malicious intent.”

The Northerner displayed a mix of energy and neutrality, generating several memes and entertainment.

His eviction ended a turbulent but colourful run.

Eviction Row

The eviction trial began with Danboskid and Ibifubara, who were the first to be evicted from the BBN house on 10 August.

Sabrina exited the show voluntarily on medical grounds a day later, on August 11.

Subsequent evictions included Otega and Kayikunmi on August 17. Followed by Victory alongside Gigi Jasmine on August 24.

Big Soso, Ivatar, and Doris left the house in a triple eviction on September 7.

Dede, Joanna, and Rooboy re-emerged after the ‘red telephone call’ fake eviction twist last week.

Denari and Tracy left the reality show on September 14, while Thelma and Bright left on Saturday.

Joanna and Kulture’s departure reduces the housemates to 13, down from the opening 29, as competition for the ₦150 million grand prize intensifies.

The reality show has two weeks before the winner wears the highly coveted crown.