Planned Shoprite Exit From Nigeria Triggers Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated August 3, 2020
Police protect a shoprite store in Abuja amid protests against Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV
This picture taken on September 4, 2019, shows police operatives guarding a Shoprite store in Abuja amid protests against Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV.

 

Twitter was filled with mixed reactions and debate after news broke on Monday that South Africa retail giant, Shoprite plans to leave Nigeria.

Earlier, Channels Television reported that the company, which is one of Africa’s largest supermarket chains, had begun a formal process to exit – 15 years after it began operations in the country.

Shoprite explained in a trading update it published earlier that it took the decision following approaches from various potential investors.

It stressed that this was in line with its re-evaluation of the Group’s operating model in Nigeria, saying its business in the country “may be classified as a discontinued operation” when it reports results for the year.

READ ALSO: Shoprite Initiates Process To Exit Nigeria

According to the latest update, Shoprite’s Nigerian business posted a -6.3% decline in sales for the year ending June 2020.

The announcement to exit the comes about two months after another South African retailer, Mr Price, said it would close its Nigerian business.

However, the news of Shoprite’s exit has sparked various reactions from Twitter users, including Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly.

Shoprite dominated Twitter trends in Nigeria on Monday morning after the company said it would exit Nigeria.

 

While some Twitter users debated whether the government should be blamed for the decision taken by the South African firm, others gave hilarious reactions.

See some of the tweets below:



