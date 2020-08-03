Planned Shoprite Exit From Nigeria Triggers Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Twitter was filled with mixed reactions and debate after news broke on Monday that South Africa retail giant, Shoprite plans to leave Nigeria.

Earlier, Channels Television reported that the company, which is one of Africa’s largest supermarket chains, had begun a formal process to exit – 15 years after it began operations in the country.

Shoprite explained in a trading update it published earlier that it took the decision following approaches from various potential investors.

It stressed that this was in line with its re-evaluation of the Group’s operating model in Nigeria, saying its business in the country “may be classified as a discontinued operation” when it reports results for the year.

According to the latest update, Shoprite’s Nigerian business posted a -6.3% decline in sales for the year ending June 2020.

The announcement to exit the comes about two months after another South African retailer, Mr Price, said it would close its Nigerian business.

However, the news of Shoprite’s exit has sparked various reactions from Twitter users, including Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the 8th National Assembly.

While some Twitter users debated whether the government should be blamed for the decision taken by the South African firm, others gave hilarious reactions.

See some of the tweets below:

If Shoprite wants to stay,they can stay;if they want to go,they can go;it will help local supermarkets to grow. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) August 3, 2020

Now Nigeria is loosing the biggest shopping mall, I hope a Nigerian will pull one back..#shopriteshoutingdown@Shoprite_NG — #MURPHY⚡ (@Its_Murphy1) August 3, 2020

This shoprite news is sad sad. — Madam baby. (@Ayoomii_) August 3, 2020

Mr Price and Shoprite exiting Nigeria after years of operations tells you all that you need to know about doing business in this country. Sigh — OlumideGambee (@GambeeOlumide) August 3, 2020

This is Nigeria, we’ll adapt to any situation. ShopRite can go and we’ll still be fine. — Ojeifo Blessing (@andrew_ojeifo) August 3, 2020

It makes little difference whether Ebeano steps in or not. Shoprite closing operations in Nigeria is a clear indicator of the state of our economy and ease of doing business in Nigeria. Nigeria simply doesn’t inspire confidence in foreign investors as it used to. — Kenna Yadili (@kenna_yadili) August 3, 2020

ShopRite is leaving Nigeria, and in some parts the government is demanding #25,000 per head of each student for testing before school resumption. The thoughts of Nigeria alone can lead you into depression#Nigeria — UtuOmo Iya Teacha (@omoiyateacha) August 3, 2020

Chaii if ShopRite should go now.where will my Sango people be snapping #shoprite #kiddrica #MondayMotivaton — Fawaz (@Fawaz11080591) August 3, 2020

Shoprite will close and reopen on WhatsApp status pic.twitter.com/Vamtt5oSLm — Vicky too much money (@VickyShegzy) August 3, 2020

Maybe, just maybe Ebeano will occupy the vacuum ShopRite’s leaving will create. — Hardaytolah (@Hardaytolahsama) August 3, 2020

Nigeria is legit boring without shoprite — (@thegeraldokafor) August 3, 2020

This shoprite thing is what I have been saying for a while now. As long as the purchasing power of Nigerians keep shrinking, people will tend to spend more on the basics/necessities than “luxuries” like *gasp* seedless grapes and orange juice — ElnukSamoht (@ElnukSamoht) August 3, 2020

Is shoprite exiting or changing management? — Carefree (@Orpzy_) August 3, 2020

Some are saying Buhari’s policy was the reason Shoprite is leaving. Laughable

Shoprite is also considering closing stores in other non SA outlets.

How can they sustain a business in Nigeria with prices like N500 for corn when we’ve fresher & cheaper alternatives. pic.twitter.com/j6hnSqhQOF — Abiodun Bello (@Abdul_A_Bello) August 3, 2020

If shoprite is leaving now where will Ilorin people be snapping #shoprite — LOPEMI5 (@LOPEMI51) August 3, 2020

Some people actually think SHOPRITE own those malls SHOPRITE is just a shop inside a mall. — YoursTruly ♠️ (@L0ne_Surviv0r_) August 3, 2020

Now that #Shoprite is planning to terminates its operations after 15 years in Nigeria, our major concerns should be our citizens who are going to become jobless when it all happens. pic.twitter.com/iyQF7Iczou — Rufus Diamond (@ayodeji_rufus1) August 3, 2020