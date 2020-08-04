Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi Boycotts PDP Congress

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Tuesday, shunned the congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Although Ajayi shunned the congress, there are reports that the deputy-governor plans leaving the party.

Channels Television learned he plans to contest the October 10 governorship election under the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

This comes two weeks after he failed to clinch the party’s ticket, having lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

Over 2,000 delegates from across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state converged on Akure, the state capital for the PDP Congress.

Two aspirants are contesting for the chairmanship of the party: former State Vice Chairman, Fatai Adams, and former National Youth Leader of the party, Dennis Alonge-Niyi.

Members of the party are conducting the exercise to elect the Executive Council Members.

The delegates were made to observe the COVID-19 protocols by using face masks and washing their hands.

See photos of the congress below: