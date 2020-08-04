WAEC Releases Timetable For 2020 WASSCE

With the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination which is barely two weeks away, the West African Examinations Council has released the timetable for the examination.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, the examination body asked candidates to disregard other versions of the examination timetable in circulation.

“The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders-schools, parents and candidate-that the Final International Timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 has been released.

“The Council notes that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and enjoins the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.

“The examination which has been slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020 will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

“The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.

“This is wishing the candidates success in the examination,” the statement read.

Earlier, the Federal Government announced that graduating students will resume on August 4, adding that WASSCE will commence from August 17, 2020 through September 12, 2020.