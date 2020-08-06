Advertisement

Facebook Removes Trump Post Over ‘False’ Virus Claims

Channels Television  
Updated August 6, 2020
US President Donald Trump waves upon arrival to Morristown Municipal Airport, New Jersey on July 24, 2020. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP)

 

 

Facebook said Wednesday it had removed a post from the page of US President Donald Trump over what it called “harmful COVID misinformation.”

The post was a video clip from a Fox News interview in which Trump contended that children are “almost immune” from the deadly virus.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesperson told AFP.



