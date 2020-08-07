331 Nigerians Arrive In Abuja From UAE

Three hundred and thirty-one Nigerians have arrived in Abuja, the nation’s capital from the United Arab Emirates.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (UAE) disclosed this on Friday via Twitter.

According to the agency, the flight conveying the returnees landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 1424hours.

“Emirates flight conveying 331 Evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1424HRS from the United Arab Emirates UAE, today Friday, 7th of August, 2020,” said NIDCOM.

The returnees are to undergo mandatory self-isolation in line with guidelines from the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Following their return today, the number of evacuees from the UAE has risen 2,042.

This comes two days after 306 Nigerians were repatriated from the UAE.

According to the agency, although the evacuees had tested negative to COVID-19, they will be undergoing mandatory self-isolation in line with PTF and NCDC guidelines.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travels across the world, thousands of Nigerians have been evacuated back home.

In early June, the Federal Government said it had spent N169 million on the evacuation of Nigerians returning from overseas.