Firefighters Battle To Contain Warehouse Inferno In Ogba

Two warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC caught fire in Ogba, Lagos, on Thursday morning, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said.

According to a press statement put out by the Service, the fire started at about 3 am.

“A distress call was received at about 0330hrs to Wemco Road, Ogba where it was discovered on arrival that twin warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC was on fire,” the Service’s Acting Head, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye confirmed in the statement.