NJC Recommends Appointment Of 22 Officers For Federal, State Judiciaries

The National Judicial Commission (NJC), has recommended the appointment of 22 officers for Federal and State judiciaries.

The recommendation was considered during a virtual meeting held on Wednesday and Thursday in Abuja.

A statement by the Director of Information of the Council, Soji Oye, (Esq) says that council considered the Report of its Interview Committee and recommended twenty-two (22) Judicial Officers as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of Customary Courts of Appeal.

“The NJC received the final report of the Judicial Ethics Committee and other Ad-Hoc Committees set up.

“The council also received the notification of the retirement of thirteen (13) Judges and notification of the death of six (6) Judges of States High Courts and Sharia Court of Appeal”, the statement read.

Similarly, the NJC under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, considered the Report of its Investigation Committee on allegation of misconduct made against Hon. Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

At the end of the deliberation, the Plenary resolved to issue a warning letter to Hon. Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory following its findings on the petition written against him by Dr. Uchechukwu Samson Ogah, OON, that His Lordship refused to release a copy of the judgment delivered to the petitioner within the constitutionally prescribed period of seven (7) days.

During the meeting, the petition written by Mrs. Ademujimi Adenike Nancy against Hon. Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi was dismissed for want of merit.

The Council also considered the Report of Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee on petitions written against the following sixteen (16) Judicial Officers and dismissed the allegations levelled against Hon. Justice Ayodele Daramola, Chief Judge, Ekiti State, Sulyman Kawu, Chief Judge, Kwara State, Hon. Justices I. N. Oweibo, Hadiza R. Shagari, Ijeoma L. Ojukwu, Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa all of the Federal High Court, Hon. Justices B. A. Oke-Lawal, O. A. Ogala of the Lagos State High Court, Hon. Justice Augusta Uche Kingsley-Chukwu, High Court of Rivers State, Hon. Justice Mustapha A. Ramat, High Court, Nasarawa State, Hon. Justices M. M. Ladan, Muhammed Lawal Bello both of the High Court of Kaduna State, Hon. Justice Adamu M. Kafin Madaki, High Court of Bauchi State, Hon. Justice L. M. Boufini, High Court, Bayelsa State and Hon. Kadi Goni Kur, Sharia Court of Appeal, Borno State for either lacking in merit or being subjudice.