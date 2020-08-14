Aiyenugba Returns To NPFL, Wants Matches Back On TV

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, is excited to return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after a successful career in Israel.

Aiyenugba rejoins his childhood club, Kwara United from Israeli side Hapoel Afula ahead of the 2020/2021 season which is expected to start in September/October subject to the Federal Government’s approval due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Channels Sports, Aiyenugba says he is extremely happy with the reception and attention his return is generating and intends to use the opportunity to develop young goalkeepers at the club and also bring more followership to the league.

“I started from Kwara and want to give back to the state. I think in Nigeria, we have a lot of young goalkeepers and I want to give back to the fans and add colour to the league.

“I’m so happy coming back home and didn’t expect the kind of reception I got from fans; the way people received me coming to Nigeria league, I felt so great,” the goalkeeper stated.

Aiyenugba started his career with Kwara United in 1998 and moved to Enyimba in 2001 where he recorded more success, winning the league title four times in 2002, 2003, 2005 and 2007.

He was part of the historic squad that won the CAF Champions League back-to-back in 2003 and 2004, as well as the African Super Cup in 2004 and 2005. In 2007, he left Nigeria for Israeli side Bnei Yehuda.

Israeli Football Reflection

After spending nine years with Bnei Yehuda, making 294 appearances, Aiyenugba joined Hapoel Ashkelon where he made 62 appearances in two years.

The former Enyimba goalie also played for Hapoel Iksal in 2018, and later joined Hapoel Afula in 2019.

Reflecting on his playing career in Israel, Aiyeugba believes the perception of black players, especially goalkeepers have changed in recent times.

He said, “Before now, they don’t consider blacks as good goalkeepers but things are changing now, when I moved to Israel, you need to be extraordinary good with great talent. When I first travelled, it was very difficult but I needed to adapt to fit in.

“Israel is a fun place to play football, people always think that they are fighting wars, but it doesn’t affect the football aspect because the security there is very tight; people love football.”

“You will see a kid, between four to five years old knowing all the names of players, including the foreign players.

“So, it’s a good place to play football but not for the young ones to stay long, you can play there for two-three years and move to Europe,” he stated.

Bringing Quality To Kwara United

Armed with success and experience from the Israeli league, Aiyenugba is keen to make Kwara United a title-winning team again and will also want to contribute to the club’s academy known for producing top stars.

The goalkeeper said, “My second child is already a goalkeeper in Kwara United academy and he is currently on a scholarship, I’m so excited to train him, to support him and other kids and make them great.

“The officials, the management are very ready to bring something back to Kwara State because it’s been a long time that the state won a trophy.

“They really want to win something and I want to be part of it and make the fans come back to the stadium.”

League Matches On TV

The suspension of the NPFL since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak has provided an opportunity for the League Management Company (LMC), to come up with rules that would ensure the enforcement of club licencing.

Ayenugba, therefore, advised clubs to use the period to upgrade facilities and comply fully with all necessary measures before the start of the season.

He also commended the changes the LMC has brought to the league but charged them to do more, particularly in televising live matches and make it more glamorous and secure endorsements for players.

The goalkeeper said, “They are really trying, league football has really changed. I just want them to do more advert, more endorsement for the players because you can ask a kid who is your best player in the Nigerian league; I don’t think they will give you an answer.

“So, they need to do more for top players and put the game on TV, it is very important and I know they can do it.”

“The health and financial aspect is changing and that’s good but the most important thing is for them to televise the game, put it on air and people should come out to the stadium, you know it will be very nice,” he added.

Dele Aiyenugba made 17 appearances for the Super Eagles and his last outing was in November 2011 in the 2-2 draw against Guinea in Abuja.