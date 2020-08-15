APC Inaugurates National Campaign Council For Ondo Election

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a National Campaign Council.

Addressing party members in Abuja on Saturday, Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni sued for cooperation.

The governor said the party remains committed to building the Sunshine State if given the mandate for a second term in office.

While calling for healthy competition in the build-up to the election, Buni asked members of the party to be law-abiding.

“Let me use this occasion to assure the good people of Ondo state that your investment in the party in this election will consolidate the achievements recorded in the last four years.

“I want to assure you that APC will not renege in its drive to build a peaceful and prosperous Ondo state that will be the pride of all,” he said.

According to him, APC carefully selected its chairman and members of the campaign council based on their personal records of hard work, proven integrity, and commitment to the party’s ideals.

On Tuesday, the APC appointed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to chair its National Campaign Council for the Ondo election.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, will serve as deputy chairman of the council of 104 members.