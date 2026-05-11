2027: Fubara’s Loyalists Fail To Scale Rivers APC Screening

The simmering political battle in Rivers State appears to have taken a fresh turn, following the screening of aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly primaries, with several loyalists of Governor Siminalayi Fubara failing to make the party’s final list.

In a development already stirring political intrigue across the state, former Obio/Akpor council chairman Chijioke Ihunwo and serving lawmakers Sokari Goodboy and Victor Oko-Jumbo — all widely regarded as strong allies of Governor Fubara — were among those not cleared by the party’s screening committee for various reasons.

Political observers are interpreting their failure to scale through as more than just a routine internal party exercise. They say it is the latest signal of the deepening political fault lines in Rivers, where Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Minister Nyesom Wike, remain locked in a prolonged struggle for political supremacy.

READ ALSO: [2027] Seven APC Kano Central Senatorial Aspirants Step Down, Endorse Shekarau

On the other side of the divide, the list of cleared aspirants appears to favour established political figures and returning lawmakers, largely seen as loyal to the Wike camp.

Among those cleared are:

Maol Dumle

Major Jack

Enemi Alabo George

Tonye Smart Adoki

Tekenari Granville

Their emergence is being viewed as a reinforcement of the influence of the former governor within the APC structure in Rivers State.

The screening exercise, announced by Rivers APC publicity secretary Chibike Ikenga, comes at a politically sensitive time, with alignments already forming ahead of future elections and control of the Rivers State House of Assembly remaining a critical battleground.

For many political watchers, the outcome raises fresh questions: Is the APC in Rivers consolidating into a single power bloc? And does this effectively shut the door on Fubara’s loyalists seeking alternative political platforms?

Fubara, elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, joined the APC last year, following a political dispute with Wike.