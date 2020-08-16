Report Airport Officials Demanding Money, FAAN Tells Passengers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called on air passengers to report any official from any agency that requests money under any guise.

It made the call in a statement on Sunday by its General Manager in charge of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu.

As the nation’s airports begin to reopen gradually for flight operations, Yakubu urged passengers to desist from giving money to officials.

She informed passengers and other airport users that there was no aspect of FAAN services at the airports that was being paid for by cash.

“Arriving passengers are expected to have gone through the COVID-19 test before boarding their flights from ports of departure, therefore, they should not pay any money whatsoever to any airport official for the purpose.

“All COVID-19 measures put in place at the airports are free for passengers and does not attract any charges,” the statement said.

The FAAN spokesperson noted that the authority was aware of the allegation that some airport officials in Abuja were collecting money from returning passengers on evacuation flights.

She stated that the claim was already being investigated by all agencies at the airport and appealed to passengers to always ensure adherence to all safety and security measures at the airports.

According to Yakubu, FAAN remains committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of air passengers at the airports.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic which left many Nigerians trapped in various parts of the world, the Nigerian Government has evacuated thousands of its citizens.

The evacuees were brought back from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, France, Egypt, and Lebanon, among other countries.

The latest of the evacuation was the return of 68 Nigerian girls and others who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday afternoon.