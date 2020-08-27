Adesina Re-Elected As AfDB President

Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as President of the Africa Development Bank by its Board of Governors.

Presidential spokeswoman, Lauretta Onochie confirmed the news in a congratulatory tweet on Thursday.

The AfDB is currently holding its 55th Annual Meetings in Côte d’Ivoire virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Adesina’s re-election was mired in controversy after he was charged with alleged ethical violations.

However, after repeated investigations, the former Nigerian Agriculture Minister was cleared of all charges levelled against him, paving the way for his re-election.

Adesina is the first Nigerian to hold the post of the bank’s President.

The AfDB, founded in 1964, is geared towards spurring “sustainable economic development and social progress” among member African countries.

Nigeria is the AfDB’s largest shareholder with 16.8 percent of rights, while Germany and the United States own 7.4 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.

A Sense Of Duty And Commitment

On Wednesday, Adesina had made a case for his re-election to the AfDB’s Board of Governors, noting that he wanted to fulfil “his sense of duty and commitment.”

“Five years ago, right here in Abidjan, you elected me president of the African Development Bank. It was a huge responsibility to shoulder. I promised that I would work tirelessly to accelerate Africa’s development. My vision, focused on the High 5 priorities, was my commitment, my promise, my compass,” Adesina said during a virtual session at the start of the Bank’s 2020 Annual Meetings.

“Time has passed so quickly,” he added, citing the Bank’s achievements in the five years of his presidency.

Some 18 million additional people now have access to electricity, 141 million people have received more advanced agricultural technology to improve food security, 15 million people have access to financing, 101 million now have access to improved transport, and 60 million people have gained access to water and sanitation, Adesina argued.

“Dear Governors, these Annual Meetings are my opportunity to offer you my services and seek a second term as President of the African Development Bank,” he said. “I do so with humility. I do so with an acute sense of duty and commitment. I do so to serve Africa and our Bank.”