FG Eyes $500m Budget Support From AfDB — Report

The Federal Government is looking to borrow $500 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) this year.

A Reuters report quoting an executive of the bank said the loan is part of a $1 billion budget support programme, following economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu.

Bode Oyetunde, who represents Nigeria and São Tomé and Príncipe on the AfDB board, said the loan could be approved before year-end.

“We have been working strongly to support Nigeria’s very bold and aggressive macroeconomic reforms under President Tinubu. Given all these reforms, it was important to support Nigeria,” Oyetunde told Reuters on the sidelines of the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.

“They asked us for $1.5 billion. We are able to do $1 billion over two years. Last year, we provided $500 million in budget support. This year, we are looking to do another $500 million, subject to board approval.”

The development followed several economic reforms since Tinubu took office in May 2023, with the removal of fuel subsidies, introduction of unified foreign exchange rates, and launching of tax reforms forming major policies of the administration.

Oyetunde added that the bank is focusing on fiscal and power sector reforms as part of its support programme.