Buhari Inaugurates APC Consultative Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated an Executive/Legislative party consultative committee.

The committee’s job is principally to smooth relations between the Executive and Legislature.

Delivering his speech at the inauguration, President Buhari admitted that unnecessary squabbles within the party had caused the All Progressives Congress many seats during elections

He said the Executive is looking forward to the policies and programs this newly formed synergy will deliver to the Nigerian people.

It is not clear how many people make up the committee but it is headed by the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo; members are drawn from the leadership of the National Assembly, the leadership of the APC, and officials from the Executive.

In attendance at the inauguration on Monday were Vice President Osinbajo, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Deputy Senate-President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others were the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the acting Chairman of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

The SGF, Mustapha, in his opening remarks at the inauguration, said the committee will bring better synergy between the executive and legislature, so the Buhari administration can deliver on its promises to the people.

In a briefing after the inauguration, Senate President Lawan said both the Executive and Legislature will no longer tolerate appointees of the President who bring disrepute to the administration by abusing the legislature.

He assured that the synergy between the newly inaugurated consultative committee will ensure both arms of government speak with one voice.

However, he promised that the expected synergy will not erode the function of checks and balances, a principle the legislature is committed to.