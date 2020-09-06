Advertisement

Mixed Reactions Trail Erica’s Disqualification From Big Brother Naija House

Channels Television  
Updated September 6, 2020
Erica Nlewedim

 

Diverse reactions have trailed the disqualification of a housemate, Erica Nlewedim from the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality tv show.

Erica was disqualified on Sunday for breaking several house rules including disrespect for the Head of House rules, goading, among other things.

Her disqualification from the show has continued to elicit diverse reactions from viewers.

For some, the disqualification of Erica who they tagged as the “Queen of Content” over gross misconduct, can be likened to killing a fly with a sledgehammer.

This set of people believe that while Erica might have done wrong, she should have been given another chance.

But, for the rest, the evicted Big Brother Naija housemate deserves what she got from Biggie.

Here are some of the reactions from followers of the reality show on Erica's disqualification:

 

 



