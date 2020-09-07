Advertisement

NBA Fines Beverley $25,000 For Referee Abuse

Channels Television  
Updated September 7, 2020
Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers and Montrezl Harrell #5 of the LA Clippers high five against the Denver Nuggets during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 3, 2020, at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Garrett Ellwood / NBAE / Getty Images /

 

 

Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 for verbally abusing a game official during his team’s defeat to the Denver Nuggets, the NBA said Monday.

NBA vice president Kiki VanDeWeghe said in a statement Beverley was fined for his conduct during Saturday’s 110-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Beverley’s verbal volley saw him assessed with two technical fouls and ejected late in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets and Clippers best-of-seven series is locked at 1-1.

Game three takes place in Orlando later on Monday.

AFP



More on Sports

Pironkova To Face Serena In US Open Quarter-Finals

Messi’s Botched Departure Was Not ‘A Serious Worry,’ Says La Liga President

2014 W/Cup Top Scorer James Rodriguez Joins Everton, Reunites With Ancelotti

Serena Books Place In US Open Quarter-Finals After Hard-Fought Win Over Sakkari

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV