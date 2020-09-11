Court Reserves Ruling On Mailafia’s Case

A High Court sitting in Jos, Plateau State has reserved ruling on the case filed by ex-deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia for the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and fair hearing as well as challenging the invitation by the police on a matter that is being investigated by the Department of State Security Services (DSS).

Justice Arum Ashoms says he will rule on the application on September 29 to determine the motion on notice filed by the applicants as well as the counter affidavit instituted by the defence.

The police had invited Mailafia to appear at the force criminal investigation department in Abuja for another round of investigation an action his legal team viewed as illegal and illogical since the matter is being investigated by the DSS.

However, the police in a counter-affidavit averred that the applicant deliberately filed the action to stop them from performing their statutory lawful duty and that he has no right to choose and select which security agency’s invitation he will honour and subject himself to for investigation and that he cannot determine which agency to investigate him.

The police thereafter asked the court to dismiss the application describing the case as an abuse of court process.

Meanwhile, the DSS has asked Mailafia to again appear at the Jos office on Monday, September 14.