‘Dune’ Trailer Features Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Zendaya Among Others

Now that life is gradually getting back to normal and cinemas will soon open, seeing the first official trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune makes us giddy, it stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, and Jason Momoa.

The long-awaited trailer for the epic sci-fi film was released on Wednesday, it focuses on the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, which has become the key location in a galactic power struggle.

The official trailer for Dune (2020) is pretty dense in terms of Dune lore which is based on a novel by Frank Herbert. The movie, which is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who also has directorial credits for ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

Dune is set in the distant future of a feudal interstellar society in which nobles control planetary fiefs, and it boasts an all-star cast — Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar and others.

“Dune” is currently scheduled for release in theatres on December 18, 2020. Will that actually happen? Well, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (also from Warner Bros.) is the first blockbuster movie in theaters (not in Nigeria as cinemas are still not open) since the pandemic began.