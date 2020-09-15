Edo 2020: Wike, Tambuwal, Makinde Other PDP Leaders Gather In Benin

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike; Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal; Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, among others are currently in Benin, Edo State capital campaigning for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The leaders are gathered at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City for the party’s mega rally ahead of Edo State gubernatorial election.

Spokesperson of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan at the rally appreciated supporters for massively supporting Obaseki.

Other leaders at the event include Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel; former Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha; Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Raymond Dopkepsi, among others.

The party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election also at the event urged the electorate to troop out and vote Obaseki on September 19, the date of the election.

Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman in his speech said victory is assured for Obaseki considering the number of bigwigs who have thrown their weight behind him.