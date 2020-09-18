COVID-19: How INEC Plans To Keep Voters Safe During The Edo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s decision to hold elections during the coronavirus pandemic has been greeted by skepticism in some quarters.

However, the Commission has published health guidelines it hopes will help keep voters and officials safe throughout the exercise.

On Saturday, these guidelines will be put to use in Edo state, for the first time in a major election since the pandemic took root.

According to INEC, infrared thermometers will be supplied and used at the Registration Area Collation Centres, the Local Government Area Collation Centres, and the State Collation Centres.

The use of face masks has also been made mandatory for all involved in the election process and must be worn at all election locations.

The Commission also says it will provide face masks for all election officials.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are expected to be provided for election officials at the polling units.

Methylated Spirit and cotton wool will be provided for the disinfection of the Smart Card Readers (SCRs) after the fingerprint of each voter is read.

The rules of physical distancing, the Commission says, will be enforced at all election activities including stakeholder engagements, training, queuing at Polling Units, etc.

Meanwhile, all protocols issued by the NCDC, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, State Committees on COVID-19, and other relevant health authorities are expected to be observed by election officials and all stakeholders.