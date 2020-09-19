Gyms, Cinemas Now Allowed To Open – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has okayed the reopening of gyms and cinemas in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known during the COVID-19 update at the state house, Marina.

They are, however, expected to reopen with a capacity of just 33 per cent.

“Henceforth, cinemas and gyms are permitted to reopen as soon as possible, with a maximum of 33% occupancy, which means that there must be a minimum of two empty seats between occupied seats; and in the case of gyms, there must be constant disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

He also noted that next month (October), new decisions regarding the reopening of other sectors of the economy such as night-clubs, bars, event centers, spas, public parks and so on will be announced.

“For now, these will continue to remain closed, until fixed plans for reopening are announced in October 2020,” the governor said.

He also urged Lagosians generally to continue to act responsibly and maintain the required levels of hygiene.

Some other parts of the world have witnessed a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and rising possibilities of “hard lockdowns”, which according to Governor Sanwo-Olu may become inevitable for Nigerians if caution is not applied.

“Let me make it clear that if we do not continue to maintain our guard, and sustain the adherence to all required protocols and guidelines, we will find ourselves in a situation where fresh lockdowns are inevitable,” he warned.

“The only way to avoid this is to continue to act responsibly: maintain the required levels of hygiene, through regular handwashing and use of sanitizers, wear masks in all public places, avoid non-essential public gatherings, and maintain the prescribed levels of physical distancing at all times”.

The total infections in the country have now risen to 56,956, with 48,305 patients recovered and 1,094 deaths recorded.

At the onset of the virus in Nigeria, Lagos became the epicenter, gapping other states with its case load despite frantic efforts to curb the spread.

However, in recent times, other states such as Plateau have started to witness a surge with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 stating that it might become the new epicenter in the country.