Obaseki Wins Ize-Iyamu’s Local Government Area

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo Governorship election, Godwin Obaseki has won Orhionmwon Local Government where his main challenger and flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu hails from.

While announcing the result at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre in Benin City, Sunday, the Collation Officer for Orhionmwon, Dr Olusegun Samuel said the APC got 10,458 votes while the PDP had 13,445.

Dr Olusegun explained that the election took place in eleven wards in the local government which had 118671 registered voters with 24868 accredited to vote in the poll.

‘We Could Not Find Him’

The announcement of the result, however, but to rest, fears from the PDP that figures from the local government may be manipulated.

An agent of the PDP, Omeregie Ogbeide-Ihama raised an alarm over the whereabouts of Dr Olusegun and the Electoral Officer for Orhionmwon.

“Within the break, we could not find him. They are not here,” he said.

He disclosed that the duo were with them at the Collation Centre but failed to return to the venue after a one hour break announced by the Returning Officer.

According to him, he was later informed that the Collation Officer and the Electoral Officer were somewhere around the Centre but had not turned up at the result collation hall.

In the election which some observers have described as “largely peaceful,” INEC had earlier in the day said one of its official had been shot and another critically wounded.

The incident occurred on Saturday while the electorate were voting in the governorship election.

This was confirmed by Professor Godswill Alan Lukman, the Collation Officer in Etsako Central Local Government Area where the incident took place.