Buhari Renews Appointment Of Key Petroleum Executives

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointments of Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, a statement from the Presidency said on Friday.

The President renewed the appointments following recommendations by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, the statement, signed by spokesman Femi Adesina, said.

This means the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau will continue in his capacity.

Others affected by President Buhari’s decision include the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) Ahmed Bobboi and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engineer Simbi Wabote.

According to Adesina’s statement, Dr Gusau is credited to have run the PTDF successfully in the past four years, keeping faith with the Seven Strategic Priorities he had introduced in January 2017.

These priorities are: Domestication, Cost cutting, Sustainable funding, Efficient internal processes, Linkages with the industry, Utilization of centers of excellence, and Pursuit of home-grown research.

Also, Mr Ahmed Bobboi gets his reappointment for having run PEF in a way that made it a key and strategic player in the administration’s oil and gas reforms, especially in stabilizing the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, among others, the Presidency said.

Meanwhile, Engineer Wabote won his pips for managing the Nigerian Content Development Fund prudently, completing the headquarters building of NCDMB, and also initiating many landmark projects that are widely commended by industry players.

“All the appointments take immediate effect,” the statement added.