Adesanya Retains UFC Title, Knocks Out Costa

Nigerian-born New Zealand professional mixed martial artist Israel Adesanya has retained his UFC middleweight champion title with a second-round knockout of Brazilian Paulo Costa.

Adesanya delivered a top-notch performance on Fight Island to retain his UFC middleweight title for the second time.

While the first round of the fight saw less action, things got intense in the second round, with Adesanya dealing more purposeful blows at his opponent and eventually knocking him out.

The victory over Costa makes it the 20th in Adesanya’s career.