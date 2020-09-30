Just In: Lagos Cancels Independence Day Parade

The Lagos State Government has opted for a low key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled.

According to a communique by the Commissioner for Information, and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, the governor congratulates Lagosians on “this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country.

“They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones”.

READ ALSO: Buhari Swears In Four New Permanent Secretaries

The governor also urged Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease.

“They are to keep embracing social distancing and washing of hands with soap and water. Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities”.

The commissioner statement adds that the police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts the directives given in the interest of all, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur.