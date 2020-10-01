Advertisement

[email protected]: Photos From Eagle Square Celebration

Channels Television  
Updated October 1, 2020
Photos from Eagles Square at Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day Celebration. PHOTOS: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

Nigeria today celebrates its 60th anniversary with a parade and celebration at the Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital. 

To mark the Independence anniversary, the Federal Government has said celebrations will be low-key.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his early morning address to Nigerians called for a sincere process of national healing while tackling pressing national issues such as rising oil prices and electoral reform.

READ ALSO: Buhari Govt Doing More For The Interest Of The Nation, Says Mines Minister

Six decades after Nigeria’s independence from Great Britain, the nation stands as one despite years of military rule, a civil war, widespread poverty, stagnant development, cancerous corruption, and a plethora of security challenges.

While some believe the nation’s troubles are a sign of its inevitable disintegration, others, citing its power of diversity, abundant natural resources and an avalanche of talented individuals, maintain the future is bright.

 

See photos from the anniversary celebration below…



