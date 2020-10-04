Teachers Day: Obaseki Commends Edo Teachers For Resilience, Commitment

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed teachers in the state for their resilience and commitment to human development, which is exemplified in their seamless adoption of the technology-driven pedagogy now operational in over 840 schools covered by the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme in the state.

Mr Obasek whoi said this in a statement on the commemoration of World Teachers’ Day, specially thanked teachers in the state for their unwavering support during the just concluded governorship election in the state, noting that he would continue to prioritise their welfare, professional growth and emplace a favourable work-life balance to drive productivity.

He said, “I am delighted to celebrate with teachers in Edo State as we mark World Teachers’ Day. It must be noted that in the entirety of my first term in office, I took special interest in teachers and worked assiduously with them to redirect the course of public education in Edo State, with the introduction of the EdoBEST programme. We had initial hiccups, but today, we are all the better for the key reforms and policy choices made.

“We now have a public primary school system that is the envy of the world, with different governments sending down delegations to understudy what we have done. We are proud of our teachers and would continue to seek more rewarding and uplifting ways to reward them for the successes we have recorded.”

Expressing appreciation to the teachers for their support during the election, he said, “I will not fail to specially thank the wonderful teachers in Edo State who showed uncommon courage during the elections, contributing their own quota to ensuring that we emerged victorious. This, indeed, showed that the teachers are committed to human development, which is a key focus of my administration.

“We would continue to prioritise initiatives that would ensure that our people become the best versions of themselves through well-packaged capacity building programmes. Such packages would be extended to other levels of our education system and also to different arms of the state’s civil and public service to sustain the gains made thus far.”