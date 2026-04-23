Plateau Govt Arraigns Suspects Linked To Anguwan Rukuba Killings

Suspects linked to the deadly Anguwan Rukuba attack that left scores dead have been brought before the Plateau State High Court for arraignment, marking a significant step in the search for justice over one of the most tragic incidents in recent times in the state.

The accused persons, arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), were presented before Justice Gidelia Fomyong and Justice Jacob Longden in Courts 12 and 9 of the Plateau State High Court amid heightened public interest and grief from affected communities.

The Plateau State government formally charged the suspects in connection with the killings, which occurred during a period of heightened tension and have since drawn widespread condemnation.

They were arrested between April 3 and April 10, 2026.

READ ALSO: Plateau Govt Files Charges Against Five Suspects Over Anguwan Rukuba Killings

The State Attorney General, Philemon Daffi, who filed the charges, said the actions of the four men were “contrary to Section 269 and punishable under Section 270 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau State, 2017”.

“That you, Isa Umar Ibrahim, Musa Abubakar Ibrahim of Riyom Local Government Area; Auwalu Abubakar (A.K.A. Auwalu Dogo) of Jos North Local Government Area; Musa Abubakar Ibrahim (A.K.A. Yaroro) of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State; and one Ado Ibrahim (now at large) of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, on the 28th day of March, 2025, at Farin Gada, Jos North Local Government Area, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit offences relating to terrorism when you planned, organised, facilitated, aided, and contributed money to carry out the attack in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court; you thereby committed the above offence,” part of the charges read.

“That you, Isa Umar Ibrahim, Musa Abubakar Ibrahim of Riyom Local Government Area, Auwalu Abubakar (A.K.A. Auwalu Dogo) of Jos North Local Government Area, and Musa Abubakar Ibrahim (A.K.A. Yaroro) of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, and one Ado Ibrahim (now at large) of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, on the 28th day of March, 2025, at Farin Gada, Jos North Local Government Area, did commit the offence of terrorism when you planned, organised, facilitated, aided, contributed to, and received money to carry out an attack in Angwan Rukuba, which led to the death of over thirty (30) people in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.”

The Anguwan Rukuba attack, which claimed over 30 lives, triggered outrage across Jos and beyond, with calls for accountability and stronger security measures.

For many families still mourning their loved ones, the court proceedings represent the beginning of a long-awaited judicial process.

As the case unfolds, expectations remain high that the trial will not only deliver justice for victims but also serve as a deterrent against future violence in the state.