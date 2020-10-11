Wizkid, Other Nigerians Protest Against Police Brutality In London

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid, and several Nigerians have staged a protest against police brutality in London.

The protest took place at the Nigeria High Commission, Thai Square on Sunday with the rapper urging Nigerian youths to speak up against ills in the country.

“My people, I want this message to go out to every Nigerian youth. Your voice has been heard,” he added. “Don’t let anyone tell you you don’t have a voice. You all have a voice! And don’t be scared to speak up.”

While reiterating that Nigerians “deserve good government,” Wizkid thanked the protesters for coming out en masse to agitate against police brutality and concluded that “we have achieved our goal.”

The protest in London comes after similar agitations had taken place in several cities in Nigeria, calling for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Police loathed by millions in the country.

But after days of widespread protests, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, dissolved the tactical squad.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police, otherwise known as SARS, is hereby dissolved across all formations, the 36 state police command and the Federal Capital Territory where they currently exist,” the IGP said in a press conference on Sunday, even though he acknowledged reports of extortion and brutality by the force subunit.

“All officers and men currently serving in the unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.”

According to the IGP, the protests are “a manifestation of the natural desires of citizens to participate in matters concerning policing and internal security in the nation”.

The police authorities will be announcing new policing arrangements to address the offences of armed robbery and other violent crimes that fall within the mandate of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad later.