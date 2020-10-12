LIVE: #EndSARS Protest Continues As Nigerians Demand More

The public outcry and protest against police brutality and operations of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) continued on Monday with Nigerians making more demands.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu had earlier announced the dissolution of the F-SARS after days of protests across the country.

The protest continues across the country continued on Monday with the protesters demanding the immediate release of all arrested protesters; justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families and setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days).

Other demands include psychological evaluation and retraining of all disbanded SARS before they can be redeployed and increase in police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The police unit was founded in 1992 to combat cases of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes. But SARS, instead, over time, has gained notoriety for its reckless intimidation of innocent civilians through puerile profiling and wanton abuse of power.

Read on for updates about the latest developments from and around the protests:

5:00 am Protesters Block Lekki-Epe Toll Gate

Protesters laid siege to the Lekki toll gate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway. They gathered at the toll gate as early as 5:00 am to protest police brutality and demand scrap of the F-SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). Their activities grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway forcing commuters and motorists on their way to work to a standstill.

Several residents who have to access the toll gate to get to work said they had returned home because of the massive traffic.

10:02am: Jos Residents Demand Justice For Victims Of #EndSARS Protests

A group of concerned youths in Plateau, the capital of Jos joined the protest as they marched along major streets of Jos metropolis.

Displaying placards with different inscriptions, the protesters are calling for the immediate release of all arrested protesters as well as demanding justice for all deceased victims or police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

Other demands include the setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation of police misconduct and increase in Police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

12:48 noon Buhari Promises Extensive Reforms Of Nigeria Police Force

President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the outcry on the reform of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) promising to extensively reform the Force.

The President declared that the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is the first step to extensive police reforms by his administration.

He disclosed this while delivering a speech at the launch of the presidential youth empowerment scheme at the State House in Abuja.

He also promised to ensure that all those who are responsible for the misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice.

1:40 pm At Least One Killed In Surulere #EndSARS Protest

One person has been reported killed in the Surulere area of Lagos State in the ongoing protest against police brutality and extra-judicial killings.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim was hit by a stray bullet after the police officers shot indiscriminately to disperse the protesters.

Efforts by the medical team at the scene of the protest to resuscitate him proved abortive as he died at the scene. Another protester was shot in the leg and quickly rushed to the hospital.

03:20pm SARS Disbandment, First Step In FG’s Commitment To Police Reforms – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also reacted to the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu and the ongoing protests.

The Vice President said the SARS disbandment is the first step to Federal Government’s commitment to the reform in the police.

He also called for an end and reform in the Nigerian Force Force.

04:20 pm Femi Kuti Joins #SARSMUSTEND Protest

Music Legend Femi Kuti joined other Nigerians in the ongoing protest calling for an end to police brutality by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The protesters are calling for an end to SARS, reforms in the police, the release of some of the protesters who were arrested by the police during last week’s protests, prosecution of the officers that killed these victims, and compensation for the families of the deceased.

They are also calling for an end to police brutality, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari should make the pronouncement disbanding SARS by way of an executive order.

7:09 pm #SARSMUSTEND: ‘Your Voice Has Been Heard Clearly’, Sanwo-Olu Tells Protesters

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has told protesters that their voices have been heard.

This follows the ongoing protest calling for an end to police brutality and reform in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)/

The Governor said this on Monday while addressing the protesters in Lekki where youths camped and blocked the expressway.

I was at the venue of one of the #EndSARS protests today. The safety of everyone involved in peaceful protests across Lagos is important and communicating with the CP, this is what we want to guarantee on all sides. Tomorrow, I will be meeting with HE Pres. @MBuhari in Abuja. pic.twitter.com/No0XT8o8QP — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 12, 2020

8:09 pm: ‘Finally, The Youths Are Awake’: Ooni Of Ife Supports #EndSARS

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has backed the #EndSARS protests sweeping across the country, hailing Nigerian youths for agitating against police brutality.

“The #ENDSARS movement has brought nothing but joy to me,” the Ooni tweeted on his handle on Monday; a statement equally confirmed to Channels Television by the Director of Media to the monarch, Comrade Moses Olafare. “Finally, the youths are awake, with one voice and a common goal.”

The #ENDSARS movement has brought nothing but joy to me. Finally, the youths are awake, with one voice and a common goal. — Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi (@OoniAdimulaIfe) October 12, 2020

