Four Children Drown In Jigawa Village

Four children on Tuesday got drowned while trying to cross a stream on their way back from their farm in Kafin Doki of Sara Town in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abdu Jinjiri, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said so far three bodies have been recovered while one is still under search.

“Bilkisu Haruna aged 17, Shamsiyya Nuhu aged 13, Maryam Danlami aged 12, and Marakisiyya Musa drowned while trying to crossing a stream on their way back from the farm,” he said.

“We were able to recover three bodies while that of Marakisiyya is still under search.”

Jigawa State has been experiencing serious flood lately which has led to the death of 41 people while over 10,000 families are displaced.