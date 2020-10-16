Advertisement
Anonymous Hacks NBC Twitter Handle, Vows To ‘Play’ With Other Govt Websites
A hacker group, Anonymous, has hacked the Twitter handle of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
The group in the early hours of Friday, tweeted using the NBC official handle, supporting the #EndSARS movement.
“We #Anonymous have taken over all the NG Official Twitter’s Account to support #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY,” the group said in one of the tweets on the NBC handle.
“WE’RE TOGETHER WITH NIGERIANS. EXPECT UNEXPECTED.”
It also called on Nigerians to suggest other government websites for hacking.
It equally vowed to expose the Nigerian government.
The commission confirmed on their official Facebook page that they have indeed been hacked, adding that the public should disregard the tweets currently on the timeline.
THE GENERAL PUBLIC IS PUT ON NOTICE THAT NBC TWITTER ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED INTO. PLEASE DISREGARD ALL TWEETS FROM OUR HANDLE FOR NOW. WE ARE MAKING EFFORTS TO RECOVER IT. THANK YOU.
Posted by National Broadcasting Commission on Thursday, 15 October 2020