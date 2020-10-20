EndSARS: Akeredolu Directs Closure Of Schools From October 21

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has directed the closure of schools from Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Although the schools had just resumed, a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Femi Agagu, says that the decision followed the nationwide protest and the need to ensure the safety of students and staff.

“Parents and the public are to note this directive and all schools are to comply.

“Any inconvenience is regretted, while the State Government would ensure the resumption of our schools as soon as possible.

“Thank you and God bless”.