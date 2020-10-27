Advertisement
Falz Prays For ‘Much Better Tomorrow’ As He Celebrates 30th Birthday
Nigerian rapper and actor, Falz, clocked 30 today.
The lawyer, activist, and entertainer has endeared himself to young Nigerians more than his comedic or usual sense. Two weeks ago, alongside fellow singer Runtown, he hit the streets (the spark that ignited the demonstrations across the nation) for the #EndSARS protest, the most recent effort to make the Nigerian government address the incessant police brutality against the youth.
He also leveraged on him being one of the most recognizable faces in the social media space to educate other citizens on their constitutional rights in which he tagged “Knowledge is power.” His first educational video focused on “holding public servants accountable. They are in office to serve us and not the other way round.”
View this post on Instagram
We will continue to reiterate that this movement started as a peaceful protest and we have continued to protest peacefully all around the country. All attempts to discredit our cause will not be tolerated. #EndSars protesters have not and will never perpetrate any form of violence. In the light of all the thuggery going on, and the curfew imposed in Lagos state, it is important that we all stay safe rather than lose more lives. We are still adamant about our demands and this is just HALF TIME!! We shall be back once the curfew is lifted If you are not in Lagos state, please continue to peacefully amplify our demands in all ways! We can never be silenced!! #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality #5for5
The multiple award-winning actor is spending his birthday as an observer at the Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry, alongside journalists and other neutral observers. The NBA President, Olumide Apata, is also in attendance.
Barrister @falzthebahdguy, esq, is here. pic.twitter.com/Pj7aDINgQG
— Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) October 27, 2020
In his birthday tweet, he said, “It has been a week since we lost our brave soldiers at the toll gate.
I have also now officially been on this earth for 30 years.
I pray for a much better tomorrow. I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home 🙏🏽
Falz also called ‘Falz the Bahd Guy’ is the stage name of Folarin Falana, son of Nigeria’s senior advocate, Femi Falana. Falz is a Nigerian actor, rapper, and songwriter who owns Bahd Guys Records.