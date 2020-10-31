Advertisement
Lagos Govt Asks Workers To Resume After Seven Months
The Lagos State government has directed all public servants to resume work, seven months after the workers were directed to work from home as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.
Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service in the state, issued the directive in a circular obtained by Channels Television on Saturday.
He noted that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the approval for resumption of all public servants, especially those on salary grade levels 1 – 12 who have been working from home since March.
The circular with reference number CIR/HOS/20/Vol.1/115 and dated October 30, 2020, asked the government workers to resume on Monday.
Muri-Okunola explained that the approval of the governor followed the advisories and recommendations of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health.
He, however, asked the accounting officers to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the workplace, thereby ensuring physical distancing in respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).
Those copied in the circular included the deputy governor, speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the chief judge, and the secretary to the state government.
Also copied were the chief of staff to the governor, commissioners, permanent secretaries, and chairman of the Civil Service Commission, among others.
RE: FURTHER EASING OF COVID-19 LOCKDOWN
Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved that all Public Servants on Salary Grade Levels 1 – 12, who were direct to work from home since March 2020 resume at the Office with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.
Furthermore, in order to ensure physical distancing in respective MDAs, Accounting Officers are to maintain Attendance Duty Roster and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the workplace.
All Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to note the content of this circular for compliance and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.
Hakeem Muri-Okunola
Head of Service