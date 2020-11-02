Advertisement

Reps Call For Suspension Of Airport Concession

Updated November 2, 2020
Passengers wait on a queue as they prepare to depart the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun/ Channels Television

 

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation on Monday asked the Federal Government to suspend plans for the concession of four of the nation’s airports.

The Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji who gave the directive, on Monday, at a meeting between the committee and officials of the Federal Ministry of Aviation said this is pending the resolution of all contentious issues.

Nnaji said a halt in the planned concession is imperative, so as to avoid an industrial dispute in the aviation sector, which would not be in the overall interest of the country.

The committee also said the concerns raised by Labour Unions and Workers form part of the reason for the call to suspend the concession plan of the Federal Government.



