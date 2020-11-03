EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Resumes Sitting

The Lagos State Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up by the state government to look into the allegations of brutality and highhandedness by personnel of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has resumed its meeting for a fourth day.

Today’s sitting started at 11:00 am, with the testimony from Mr Ndukwe Ekekwe.

He said he was randomly arrested by SARS officers on February 16, 2018, without any valid reason, beaten up and then transferred to their office in Ikeja.

Beyond the beating, Ekekwe said he was stabbed at different parts of his body by the officers, and later taken to his shop at Alaba they broke his shop and started auctioning his products.

Thereafter, as he started shouting for help, he said the officers took him up a two-story building and threw him down – an incident which caused him to break his spine.

Although he survived the incident, Ekekwe is now confined to a wheelchair.

He told the panel that he would like to be compensated, as he also lost goods worth N15million.

Last week, another petitioner, Okoli Aguwu, also shared grisly details of his ordeal in the hands of SARS officers.

He said he spent about one and a half months in detention, and he was tortured to the point where he lost two of his teeth.

The panel is expected to bring justice to the victims of police brutality.

