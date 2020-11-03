Advertisement

Liverpool Crush Atalanta 5-0 In Champions League

Channels Television  
Updated November 3, 2020
Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions league football match Atalanta Bergamo vs Liverpool, on November 3, 2020 at the Atalanta stadium in Bergamo.  AFP

 

Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick as Liverpool demolished Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday to secure a third win in as many matches in Group D.

Portugal forward Jota struck twice in the first half in Bergamo before Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane added goals early in the second period. Jota completed his treble on 54 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a maximum of nine points and are five clear of both Atalanta and Ajax, who won 2-1 at Danish champions Midtjylland.

AFP



