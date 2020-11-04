Jigawa Governor Presents 2021 Budget Of N156bn To Assembly

Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar has presented the 2021 budget of N156 billion to the State House of Assembly.

The budget which is titled “Budget of Sustained Economic Growth and Social Transformation – Meeting the Next Level Agenda II,” is 2.4% and 29% higher than the original and revised 2020.

According to the governor, N78.241 billion which is an almost a 50:50 ratio is for capital investment and N78.34bn was earmarked for recurrent expenditure which creates room for contingency and stabilization.

In the budget, Education got N36.4% while Health received 13.5% of the said translating to N78.25bn.

Roads and electricity consisting of critical infrastructure got N14.6bn with all ongoing roads and rural electrification to be completed and commissioned.

The governor proposed N6, 040,000,000 for water supply and sanitation which will cover components of water sanitation sectors comprising of urban, small towns, and rural supply.

“Emphasis will be given to Greater Dutse water supply, scheme, and improvement of water supply scheme in local governments’ headquarters of the state,” he said.

He also explained that the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development earmarked N12.1bn in addition to counterpart funding for the Agricultural Development Projects of about N6.5billion, Ministry of Women Affairs got N1.7bn and Ministry of Information N1.9bn respectively.

On his part, the Speaker of the House, Idris Garba Jahun, said that the budget would be given the inputs it deserves for easy passage, adding that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government has achieved a lot in the implementation of the 2020 budget.

While assuring that the parliament will pass the budget into law within the stipulated time, he commended his colleagues for the cordial working relationship with the executive arm of government.