Sanwo-Olu Signs Executive Order To Establish Lagos Rebuilding Trust Fund

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed an Executive Order to establish the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund.

Sanwo-Olu who signed the order on Wednesday at the State House in Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the trust fund would look into rebuilding the state after suspected hoodlums destroyed public and private facilities in the state.

“As I sign the Executive Order today, I am positive that we will attain new heights of development, we will build more resilient systems, we will become more united and accomplish our audacious goals and visions for Lagos State,” he said.

“The Trust Fund Committee will be responsible for getting the detailed cost of restructuring and rebuilding the destroyed properties, the identification of our state’s most critical needs and how they align with our THEMES agenda, how best to improve our emergency response service (Fire, LASEMA and Health), determination of the areas of the critical need to get affected agencies back to work, and the construction of a website to gather ideas from the public on the way forward.

“I believe this is the starting point of a new socio-economic process. I am also hopeful that this initiative will help us to seamlessly make the transition to a rebuilt Lagos with upgraded public structures, facilities, and amenities.

“I know that the ashes that presently dot our landscape will birth modern and globally acceptable infrastructure.”

The governor’s remarks come three weeks after hoodlums attacked buildings in the state and sporadic clashes erupted after the shooting of peaceful #EndSARS protesters by security forces at the Lekki toll gate.